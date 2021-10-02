Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

APYX opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.31 million, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 83.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 95,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.