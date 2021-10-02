Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reissued a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a hold rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of BLDP opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $853,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after buying an additional 667,064 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 290,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 44,389 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.