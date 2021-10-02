Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bruker ended the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. Revenue growth across the BSI and BEST segments and geographies contributed to the top line. The segment reported robust demand for the company’s high-performance scientific instruments, life science and diagnostic solutions driven by a solid end-market recovery. Strong revenue and volume growth in the quarter substantially drove year-over-year gross and operating margins despite increase in R&D and marketing and sales investments in Project Accelerate 2.0. Raised 2021 financial outlook is another upside. Strong solvency is an added plus. Bruker has outperformed its industry over the past year. Yet, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on the company’s bottom line, Foreign exchange fluctuations, stiff competition and macroeconomic woes persist.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.80.

Bruker stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

