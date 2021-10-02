Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

DBD stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

