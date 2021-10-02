Zacks Investment Research Upgrades East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Buy

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of East West Bancorp have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Steady rise in loans and deposit balances, and a robust organic growth strategy are likely to keep supporting East West Bancorp's financials in the quarters ahead. The company’s impressive capital-deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, and will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, continued margin pressure amid the near-zero interest rate environment will hamper revenue growth. Also, a persistent increase in operating expenses will likely hamper the company's bottom line growth to some extent. Deteriorating asset quality remains a major concern.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

EWBC opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Capital International Investors increased its position in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $58,936,000. FMR LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

