Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Shares of FSFG opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

