Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) to Buy

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abrdn PLC operates as an investment company. It offers a comprehensive range of developed and emerging market equities and fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and alternatives solutions. Abrdn PLC, formerly known as Standard Life, is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Life Aberdeen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of SLFPY stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

