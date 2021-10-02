Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Torrid (NYSE:CURV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.28.

CURV opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

