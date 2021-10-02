Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) to Hold

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Research analysts predict that Wrap Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $40,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,951 shares of company stock valued at $276,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

