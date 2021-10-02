Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Sells $1,067,300.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $1,265,814.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $1,430,300.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $1,728,200.00.

ZLAB traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. 419,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,286. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average of $150.61. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 45.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

