Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $510.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $252.52 and a 12-month high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.38.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

