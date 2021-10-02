Zel 24-Hour Volume Reaches $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.23 or 0.00239196 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00124630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00157721 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000891 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002810 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

