Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Now Covered by Telsey Advisory Group

Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.