Zilliqa Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $109.17 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,102,763,706 coins and its circulating supply is 11,811,296,553 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

