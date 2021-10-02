Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Zovio alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

ZVO opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. Zovio has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zovio by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 842,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the first quarter valued at $3,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 65,140 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 3.9% during the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.