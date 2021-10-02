Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $5,261,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZS opened at $263.16 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.65 and its 200 day moving average is $216.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after acquiring an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

