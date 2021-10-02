Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total transaction of $3,793,881.52.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $1,731,380.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $263.16 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

