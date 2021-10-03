-$0.07 EPS Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKFG stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Markforged has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70.

