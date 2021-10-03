-$0.20 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 296,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.39. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $173,180. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.