-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuCana.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NuCana stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. NuCana has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $124.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 364,801 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.