$0.31 EPS Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CFB stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. 85,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after buying an additional 380,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.