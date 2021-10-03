-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%.

DRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc D. Kozin bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,483 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

DRNA stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

