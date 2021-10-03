-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Shares of PHR traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.52. 382,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,539. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $81.59.

In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $193,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,423 shares of company stock worth $12,997,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Phreesia by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

