$0.49 EPS Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. 9,176,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,075,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

