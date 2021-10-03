$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $155.69 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.54.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

