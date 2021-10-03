$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $155.69 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.54.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.