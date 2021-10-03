$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $527.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.27.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $36,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,582.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $385,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

