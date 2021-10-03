$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 427,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,546. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the first quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

