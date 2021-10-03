$0.75 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.85. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 49,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,199. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.66. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

