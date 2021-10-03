$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $794.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.40. 395,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

