$1.26 EPS Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.41. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

CMC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,612. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

