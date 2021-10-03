$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $285.53 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $180.69 and a 1-year high of $304.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.79 and its 200-day moving average is $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

