$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post $1.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 million and the lowest is $730,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $12.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,211 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 99,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.
Cue Biopharma stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $460.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.23.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
