$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post $1.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 million and the lowest is $730,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $12.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,211 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 99,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $460.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

