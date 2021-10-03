$102.64 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post $102.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.06 million to $104.34 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $82.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $398.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $403.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $448.18 million, with estimates ranging from $440.71 million to $458.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 120,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,405. The company has a market capitalization of $660.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

