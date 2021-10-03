11,954 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPST. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Upstart by 360.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Upstart stock opened at $298.77 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock worth $438,511,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

