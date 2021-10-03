$128.55 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post sales of $128.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $120.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $489.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.90 million to $501.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $570.65 million, with estimates ranging from $537.70 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 79,483 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

