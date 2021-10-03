138,271 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Acquired by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.27% of Perpetua Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth about $159,949,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 281.5% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 1,083,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 799,509 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $324.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

