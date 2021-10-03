153,000 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Bought by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $16,869,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $747,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $210,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $2,661,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

