183,000 Shares in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 183,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

UROY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$4.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

UROY stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.33 million and a P/E ratio of -394.00.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

