$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.30 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $184.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,052%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.73. 4,464,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,692. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 81.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

