$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Shares of DVA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.95. 618,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,085. DaVita has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average of $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

