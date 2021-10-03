$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce $2.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $3.06 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.81. The company had a trading volume of 508,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,595. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.35 and a 200 day moving average of $169.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

