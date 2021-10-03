$210.60 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post sales of $210.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.20 million and the highest is $216.00 million. The Macerich posted sales of $185.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $832.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $839.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $857.85 million, with estimates ranging from $807.70 million to $908.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.41. 2,927,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $446,788. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after buying an additional 5,702,680 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

