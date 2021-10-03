$23.45 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report sales of $23.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $23.90 million. OptiNose posted sales of $15.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $82.30 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.07 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 183,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,590. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

