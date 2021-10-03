$26.65 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post $26.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.94 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $99.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 172,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,062 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 293,104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 120,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 120,173 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,493,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 180,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.89.

TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

