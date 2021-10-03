28,192 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after purchasing an additional 838,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 37.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,782,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,695,000 after buying an additional 485,629 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.88. 648,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

