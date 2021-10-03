30,735 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 37.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 69,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 72.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.