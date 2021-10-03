$32.56 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post $32.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.62 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $30.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $102.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $103.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $97.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

VAPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In other Vapotherm news, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,996 shares of company stock worth $887,539 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 324,526 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,813,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after buying an additional 69,544 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

