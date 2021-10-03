38,171 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Polaris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $121.25 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

