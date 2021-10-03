3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in 3M by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after purchasing an additional 128,666 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $176.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.