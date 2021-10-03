4,900 Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RDY opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

